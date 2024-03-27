Brokers Issue Forecasts for Intellicheck, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intellicheck in a research note issued on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intellicheck’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IDN. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.43 million, a PE ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 1.68. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Intellicheck by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.

