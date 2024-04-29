Cameco (CCJ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Cameco to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Cameco has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cameco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cameco Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $49.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.25 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.02. Cameco has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several research firms have commented on CCJ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

