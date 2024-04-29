Cameco (CCJ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Cameco to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Cameco has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cameco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cameco Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Cameco stock opened at $49.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.25 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.02. Cameco has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cameco
About Cameco
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cameco
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Buying Activity
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- DoorDash: 5 Compelling Reasons to Buy the Dip
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Companies Buying Back Cheap Stock Lately
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.