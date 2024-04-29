Cenovus Energy (CVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $21.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.1033 dividend. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

