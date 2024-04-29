Kadant (KAI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $238.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.54 million. Kadant had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 16.20%. On average, analysts expect Kadant to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:KAI opened at $282.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.28. Kadant has a twelve month low of $183.49 and a twelve month high of $354.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $312.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 12.93%.

KAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $2,311,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,853.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $70,266.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $2,311,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,853.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,004 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

