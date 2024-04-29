Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Down 11.0% in April

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the March 31st total of 68,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Amtech Systems Price Performance

ASYS stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $69.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.46. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 16.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amtech Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amtech Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amtech Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 126,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 581,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.