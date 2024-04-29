Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Announces $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Golub Capital BDC has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Golub Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 88.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $17.40 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 48.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.93 million. Analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GBDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

