StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Price Performance

Shares of SemiLEDs stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.09. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 166.93% and a negative net margin of 46.78%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.