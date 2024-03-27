StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Price Performance
Shares of SemiLEDs stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.09. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 166.93% and a negative net margin of 46.78%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Company Profile
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SemiLEDs
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.