TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Analysts at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 163.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GERN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Geron Stock Performance

Shares of GERN opened at $3.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. Geron has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 77,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 63.33%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

