Sonoco Products (SON) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Sonoco Products to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sonoco Products to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Stock Up 0.6 %

SON stock opened at $56.51 on Monday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $63.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.94.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $30,630.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,691.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $604,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $30,630.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,076 shares of company stock valued at $749,002 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SON. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.