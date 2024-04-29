L7 (LSD) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.65 Million

L7 (LSD) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. L7 has a total market cap of $784,158.58 and approximately $1.65 million worth of L7 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, L7 has traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar. One L7 token can now be bought for about $2.61 or 0.00004190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

L7 Token Profile

L7 was first traded on July 19th, 2023. L7’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000 tokens. L7’s official Twitter account is @l7_global. The official website for L7 is www.l7dex.finance.

L7 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “L7 (LSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. L7 has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 40,941,582 in circulation. The last known price of L7 is 2.56398534 USD and is down -12.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,648,579.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.l7dex.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as L7 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade L7 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase L7 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

