Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Zscaler, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zscaler in a research report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Zscaler’s current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zscaler’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

ZS has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.55.

Zscaler Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ZS opened at $195.63 on Monday. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 463.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,810,000 after buying an additional 129,090 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 30,650 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,715 shares of company stock valued at $8,909,342. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

