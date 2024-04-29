Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Short Interest Update

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQWA. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Clean Water ETF by 1,253.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Clean Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $726,000.
Shares of AQWA opened at $17.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03. Global X Clean Water ETF has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 million, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.00.
The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
