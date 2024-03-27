Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $20.65 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,433 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $20,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923,920 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $657,826,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,636,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

AGG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,235,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,860,604. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

