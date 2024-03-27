Well Done LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Well Done LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.35 on Wednesday, reaching $208.52. 19,790,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,133,289. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $210.41.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.