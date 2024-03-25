Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$48.50

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$46.00 to C$48.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$74.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$54.50.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

SU stock opened at C$48.85 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$37.09 and a 52 week high of C$49.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.60.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.33 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 20.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 4.8278932 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Suncor Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. In related news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

