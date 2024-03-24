Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$23.50 price objective on shares of Ero Copper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$25.00.

TSE ERO opened at C$25.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.03. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$15.72 and a one year high of C$32.12.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

