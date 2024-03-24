HSBC Lowers ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Price Target to $30.00

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HSBC from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZTO. StockNews.com lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.00.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance
ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 254,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 146,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at about $413,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 753.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 61,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 839,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after purchasing an additional 451,200 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ZTO Express (Cayman)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.