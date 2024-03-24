HSBC Lowers ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Price Target to $30.00

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HSBC from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZTO. StockNews.com lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ZTO

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of -0.05. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $30.05.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 254,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 146,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at about $413,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 753.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 61,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 839,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after purchasing an additional 451,200 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.