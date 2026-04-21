Q1 EPS Estimates for Cosmos Health Boosted by Zacks Research

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Cosmos Health in a research note issued on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst B. Sorensen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Cosmos Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cosmos Health’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

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Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cosmos Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Cosmos Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:COSM opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Cosmos Health has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 5.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55.

Insider Transactions at Cosmos Health

In other Cosmos Health news, CEO Grigorios Siokas purchased 388,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $143,756.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,861,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,908.18. This represents a 4.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 770,119 shares of company stock worth $308,337. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cosmos Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Cosmos Health by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 99,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cosmos Health by 260.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 241,775 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cosmos Health by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 225,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 128,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cosmos Health

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Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names. The company serves wholesale distributors and other healthcare providers, such as clinics, government agencies, independent retail and specialty pharmacies and independent specialty distributors.

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