Waterfront Wealth Inc. Invests $1.34 Million in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

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Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock opened at $122.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.29 and a 12-month high of $172.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.22.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Zoetis from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

View Our Latest Report on ZTS

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

See Also

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