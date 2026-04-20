Koppers Holdings Inc. $KOP Shares Purchased by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 15,481 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Koppers were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Koppers by 17.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 954,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,724,000 after buying an additional 139,600 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Koppers in the third quarter worth approximately $3,635,000. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC grew its position in Koppers by 47.7% in the third quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 71,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Koppers in the third quarter worth approximately $914,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Koppers by 50.5% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 63,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on KOP. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Koppers from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Koppers Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $37.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $432.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Koppers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-5.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,489 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $94,357.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 447,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,170.69. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Koppers Profile

(Free Report)

Koppers Company, Inc is a global specialty chemicals and materials manufacturer serving diverse industrial markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Carbon Materials & Chemicals, which produces a range of coal tar–based products, phenolic specialties and carbon compounds; and Railroad Products & Services, which offers wood treating and infrastructure services for rail and utility customers.

In its Carbon Materials & Chemicals segment, Koppers supplies coal tar pitch, refined creosote, coal tar‐based distillates and phenolic resins used in aluminum smelting, graphite electrode manufacture, carbon fiber production, and water treatment applications.

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