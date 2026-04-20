Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.64, but opened at $2.79. Studio City Ih shares last traded at $2.6560, with a volume of 890 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Studio City Ih in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Studio City Ih Stock Performance

Studio City Ih Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $561.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.07.

(Get Free Report)

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) is a Cayman Islands–incorporated company that develops, owns and operates the Studio City integrated resort on the Cotai Strip in Macau. The business is principally engaged in gaming and non-gaming operations, including hotel accommodations, retail concessions, food and beverage outlets, live entertainment and themed attractions. Studio City is designed to cater to both mass-market and premium gaming customers while also appealing to family and leisure travelers through its entertainment and retail offerings.

The centerpiece of the company’s portfolio is the Studio City resort, which opened in October 2015 and features two landmark hotel towers, more than 1,600 guest rooms and suites, over 160,000 square feet of retail space, a range of dining concepts and convention facilities.

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