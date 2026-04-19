Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.4%
Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $469.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $479.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.94. The company has a market cap of $166.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.84 and a 52-week high of $603.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $714.00 to $609.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price target (up from $610.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $712.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.36.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG
Intuitive Surgical News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and research note a very large addressable market — Intuitive forecasts procedure TAM reaching ~9M by 2026, supporting a multi‑year growth runway as robotics penetration remains low. ISRG’s Rising Procedure TAM With Low Penetration Backs Sustained Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Shares have rallied ahead of earnings on hopes that continued procedure growth and recent product adoption (da Vinci 5) will translate into a strong print and re‑rate after a weak YTD performance. Intuitive Surgical Is Jumping 2.7% Ahead of Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital recently reiterated a Buy, signaling continued institutional support among several bullish analyst views on ISRG’s medium‑term growth. Intuitive Surgical Receives a Buy from RBC Capital
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre‑Q1 research pieces dig into Wall Street estimates for procedure growth, service revenue and systems placements — useful context but not new catalysts on their own. Seeking Clues to Intuitive Surgical Q1 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: BTIG trimmed its price target (citing potential headwinds from the CMS FY27 payment rule), a sign that reimbursement policy risk could pressure near‑term multiples. Price Target Lowered at BITG Amid CMS FY27 Payment Rule Impact
- Negative Sentiment: Recent headline risks — an FDA safety communication tied to certain stapler/reload products and a disclosed internal cybersecurity phishing incident — plus notable insider selling, are keeping a risk premium on the stock. Those issues have weighed on sentiment even absent fresh fundamental misses. Slides as Investors Refocus on Safety and Cybersecurity Overhangs
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.68, for a total value of $1,177,882.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,308.72. This trade represents a 39.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $208,378.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,438.64. The trade was a 50.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 32,943 shares of company stock valued at $17,279,568 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Intuitive Surgical
Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.
In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.
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