Analysts Set NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Target Price at $38.00

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRXP. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRXP
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals
NRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6%
NASDAQ:NRXP opened at $2.55 on Friday. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $84.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35.
NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. Research analysts forecast that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
About NRx Pharmaceuticals
NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and repurposing of small-molecule therapeutics for central nervous system and rare disease indications. The company’s research strategy centers on advancing compounds with established safety profiles into new neurological and inflammatory conditions, leveraging translational science and biomarker-driven trial design to accelerate clinical development. NRx’s pipeline includes Ifenprodil, an NMDA receptor antagonist in investigation for acute respiratory distress syndrome and inflammatory muscle disorders, as well as investigational formulations targeting depressive and cognitive disorders.
Since securing global rights to its lead assets, NRx has initiated multiple proof-of-concept studies in the United States and Europe, collaborating with academic institutions and clinical research organizations to evaluate safety and efficacy across a range of indications.
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