iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,311,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 1,313,312 shares.The stock last traded at $30.0720 and had previously closed at $31.53.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Down 3.7%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $959.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.04.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 23.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 85.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities. The Trust is a commodity pool.

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