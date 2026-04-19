Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,981 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $8,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 80,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after buying an additional 24,564 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 137,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $708,000.

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Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $100.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.62. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.62. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $72.32 and a 12-month high of $101.71.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.708 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

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