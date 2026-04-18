Workday, Inc. $WDAY Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,002 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $29,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $123.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.36 and a 52-week high of $276.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. Workday had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.26%.The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on WDAY. TD Cowen lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $247.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WDAY

Insider Activity

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 107,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total transaction of $12,075,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 105,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,800,154.17. This represents a 50.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robert Enslin sold 5,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $695,319.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 165,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,406,225.74. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 989,814 shares of company stock valued at $131,576,291. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

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