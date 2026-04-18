Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $8.54 Million Position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF $FMDE

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 234,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,537,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 32,611.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 291,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 290,564 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. now owns 33,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,789 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 4,136.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 83,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 81,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter.

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Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $38.67.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

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