Variant Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF $GBTC

Variant Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,820 shares during the quarter. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Variant Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Variant Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MWA Asset Management raised its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

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Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Up 2.8%

NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $60.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.24. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $99.12.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

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