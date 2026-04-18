Truist Financial Cuts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $580.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $650.00 to $580.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $714.00 to $609.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $644.00 to $653.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.36.

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Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.4%

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $469.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.68. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $427.84 and a 1 year high of $603.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $479.21 and a 200-day moving average of $514.47.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $65,829.68. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,673.60. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total value of $109,936.20. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,943 shares of company stock worth $17,279,568. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,856,987,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18,504.6% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,127,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,204,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,814 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,043.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $760,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,734 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $388,436,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $477,225,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Intuitive Surgical

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Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

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Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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