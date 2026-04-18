OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OS shares. Capital One Financial set a $24.00 target price on OneStream in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. William Blair cut OneStream from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of OneStream in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas Exane cut OneStream from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut OneStream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th.

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OneStream Price Performance

Shares of OS opened at $24.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43. OneStream has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $29.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -85.71 and a beta of 1.99.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 million. OneStream had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 8.36%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneStream will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneStream

In other OneStream news, CAO Pamela Mcintyre sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $47,715.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,344. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Ken Hohenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 985,571 shares in the company, valued at $23,279,187.02. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,631 shares of company stock worth $3,027,262. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OneStream during the fourth quarter valued at $109,803,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneStream during the fourth quarter valued at $47,648,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of OneStream by 44.3% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,266,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,354 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of OneStream during the second quarter valued at $35,882,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of OneStream during the third quarter valued at $23,250,000.

About OneStream

(Get Free Report)

OneStream Software, Inc (NASDAQ: OS) is a software company specializing in unified Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions. The company’s flagship OneStream XF platform consolidates financial data, budgeting and forecasting, reporting and analytics into a single, extensible cloud solution. By replacing legacy CPM applications and manual, spreadsheet-driven processes, OneStream enables organizations to streamline financial close, improve data accuracy and accelerate decision-making across the finance function.

Built on a single codebase, the OneStream XF platform offers a marketplace of prebuilt financial applications and reporting templates that can be deployed on demand.

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