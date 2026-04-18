Reviewing Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO) and Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM)

Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) and Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Royalty Management and Artisan Partners Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royalty Management 1 1 1 0 2.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management 1 5 1 0 2.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus target price of $40.60, suggesting a potential upside of 7.73%. Given Artisan Partners Asset Management’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Artisan Partners Asset Management is more favorable than Royalty Management.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

67.2% of Royalty Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.1% of Royalty Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Royalty Management and Artisan Partners Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royalty Management -14.71% -6.18% -4.33% Artisan Partners Asset Management 24.26% 73.73% 21.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Royalty Management and Artisan Partners Asset Management”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royalty Management $4.95 million 8.95 -$730,000.00 ($0.04) -73.13 Artisan Partners Asset Management $1.20 billion 2.54 $290.32 million $4.01 9.40

Artisan Partners Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Royalty Management. Royalty Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Artisan Partners Asset Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Royalty Management pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Artisan Partners Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $4.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Royalty Management pays out -25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Artisan Partners Asset Management pays out 100.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

Royalty Management has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management beats Royalty Management on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royalty Management

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Royalty Management Holding Corporation provides environmental consulting and services in the United States. It is also involved in investing or purchasing assets, such as real estate and mining permits, patents, intellectual property, and emerging technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.

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