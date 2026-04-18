Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 8,047 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,047 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JQUA. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,260,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,579,000 after buying an additional 878,484 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,027,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,575,000 after purchasing an additional 702,461 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,299,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,358,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,834,000 after purchasing an additional 532,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 997,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,752,000 after purchasing an additional 325,663 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of JQUA opened at $65.63 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average is $63.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.91.

About JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.