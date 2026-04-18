Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,948 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $32,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99,596 shares in the company, valued at $6,174,952. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.Mondelez International’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.47.

Read Our Latest Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

Further Reading

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