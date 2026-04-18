LifeWealth Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

LifeWealth Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $37,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $41,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 312.5% during the third quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $44,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 4,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.81, for a total value of $1,439,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,998.01. The trade was a 32.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 4,747 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,708,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 591,669 shares in the company, valued at $213,000,840. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 95,540 shares of company stock valued at $34,274,055 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Marriott International from $329.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marriott International from $323.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $353.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.36.

Read Our Latest Report on MAR

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock opened at $377.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $339.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.90. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.53 and a 1-year high of $379.56. The company has a market capitalization of $100.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.03). Marriott International had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 84.23%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

Key Stories Impacting Marriott International

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About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

See Also

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