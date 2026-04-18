LifeWealth Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

LifeWealth Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $37,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $41,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 312.5% during the third quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $44,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Marriott International news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 4,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.81, for a total value of $1,439,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,998.01. The trade was a 32.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 4,747 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,708,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 591,669 shares in the company, valued at $213,000,840. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 95,540 shares of company stock valued at $34,274,055 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Marriott International Price Performance
MAR stock opened at $377.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $339.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.90. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.53 and a 1-year high of $379.56. The company has a market capitalization of $100.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.10.
Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.03). Marriott International had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 84.23%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marriott International Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 28.24%.
Key Stories Impacting Marriott International
Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum/price action: market reports show MAR reached an all‑time high, reflecting strong demand and positive investor sentiment around travel recovery and earnings outlook. Marriott International stock hits all-time high
- Positive Sentiment: Supplier change that could boost margins/guest experience: Marriott plans to switch from Pepsi to Coca‑Cola for beverage supply — a chainwide supplier shift that can affect costs, marketing partnerships and in‑hotel F&B margins (positive if Coke offers better terms or co‑marketing). Marriott to switch from Pepsi to Coke
- Positive Sentiment: Expansion into luxury Saudi market: Marriott appointed a Red Sea marketing lead to deepen its push into Saudi luxury tourism tied to Vision 2030, supporting long‑term room growth in premium segments. Growth in high‑margin international luxury can lift RevPAR and franchise/management fees. Marriott Deepens Saudi Luxury Push
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional demand: Assetmark increased its MAR stake in the latest 13F filing, a sign of continued institutional accumulation and vote of confidence. Assetmark Inc. Has $12.08 Million Position
- Neutral Sentiment: Debt listing/notes: A listing references Marriott DL‑Notes (2025/27) — routine bond market activity that affects liquidity and capital structure but isn’t a direct earnings driver unless it signals large new issuance. Marriott International Inc.DL-Notes 2025(25/27) Bond
- Neutral Sentiment: Local/marketing activations: New Courtyard event programming (Phuket) is positive for brand engagement but is a small, localized revenue driver. Introducing “The Summer Social” at Courtyard by Marriott Phuket
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry trend piece (India): Coverage of hotels/airlines entering food delivery in India could signal competitive local moves, but direct impact on Marriott’s global franchise economics is limited for now. Why Indian Hotels and Airlines Are Taking a Slice of Food Delivery Apps
- Neutral Sentiment: Unrelated name overlap: A mining press release references “Marriott” properties sold in Timmins, Ontario — not related to Marriott International and not material. Plato Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Sale
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst view limits upside: Barclays raised its price target to $372 but kept an “equal weight” rating — the PT sits near/below current trading, signaling limited analyst upside and a cautious near‑term outlook. Barclays raises price target on Marriott
About Marriott International
Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.
The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.
See Also
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