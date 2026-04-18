Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Takes $1.24 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 397.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Up 2.7%

ABNB stock opened at $141.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.52. The stock has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.79 and a 52-week high of $143.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 20.51%.Airbnb’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ABNB. Barclays increased their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 price target on Airbnb in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $121.00 price target on Airbnb in a report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $533,735.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 49,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,532.50. This trade represents a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.16, for a total value of $7,317,280.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 170,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,092.40. This trade represents a 25.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 363,510 shares of company stock valued at $46,447,668 over the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.