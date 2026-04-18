First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,816 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the March 15th total of 2,135 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,392 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.13. The company had a trading volume of 31,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,268. The company has a market cap of $126.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average is $59.18. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.48 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

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First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.1444 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGR. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 52,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 34,384 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,364,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,340,000.

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The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

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