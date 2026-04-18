EthereumFair Price Down 0% Over Last Week (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last week, EthereumFair has traded down 0% against the US dollar. EthereumFair has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $963.43 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EthereumFair coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76,893.28 or 0.99896388 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,046.82 or 0.99944819 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

EthereumFair Coin Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 coins. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair. The official website for EthereumFair is etherfair.org.

Buying and Selling EthereumFair

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency. EthereumFair has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.00840091 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EthereumFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EthereumFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

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