AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) Releases Earnings Results

AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

AppYea Stock Performance

APYP opened at $0.02 on Friday. AppYea has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.65.

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AppYea, Inc, a digital health company, develops wearable monitoring solutions to treat sleep apnea and snoring. It develops AppySleep app, a wristband that monitors physiological parameters during sleep; AppySleep, a biofeedback snoring treatment wristband; AppySleep LAB, a smartphone medical application that monitors breathing patterns in the sleep and identify sleep arena episode without direct contact to the user; and AppySleep PRO a wristband for the treatment of sleep arena using biofeedback in combination with AppySleep LAB app.

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