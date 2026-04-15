Tecogen (NYSEAMERICAN:TGEN) Director Susan Hirsch Acquires 5,000 Shares

Tecogen Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGEN – Get Free Report) Director Susan Hirsch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $18,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 265,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,001.68. This represents a 1.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tecogen Stock Performance

Tecogen stock opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tecogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $113.13 million, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.46.

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Tecogen (NYSEAMERICAN:TGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 30.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TGEN shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Tecogen in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Tecogen in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

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About Tecogen

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Tecogen Inc is a developer and manufacturer of commercial and industrial distributed energy equipment that uses natural gas-fueled internal combustion engine technology to produce heat and power. The company’s product suite centers on combined heat and power (CHP) systems that recover waste heat from on-site power generation to provide space and water heating and, in some configurations, cooling. Tecogen’s offerings are designed to improve on-site energy efficiency while reducing operating costs and emissions relative to separate purchases of electricity and fuel.

In addition to CHP units, Tecogen provides auxiliary equipment and services that support distributed generation installations, including heat recovery components, controls and monitoring systems, emissions reduction technologies, and aftermarket parts and maintenance.

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