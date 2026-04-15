Philippe Menu Sells 4,400 Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Stock

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) insider Philippe Menu sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $20,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 268,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,516.96. The trade was a 1.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Philippe Menu also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, April 10th, Philippe Menu sold 3,725 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $17,433.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Philippe Menu sold 1,931 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $9,152.94.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Philippe Menu sold 2,800 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $13,552.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Philippe Menu sold 2,400 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $11,688.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Philippe Menu sold 2,700 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $13,095.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Philippe Menu sold 608 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $2,912.32.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Performance

Shares of SOPH opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOPHiA GENETICS ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $21.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 50.60% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. Research analysts forecast that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SOPH. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SOPHiA GENETICS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SOPHiA GENETICS

Institutional Trading of SOPHiA GENETICS

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 246.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,632,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432,871 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 66.2% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,636 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter valued at about $6,708,000. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 441,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

Key SOPHiA GENETICS News

Here are the key news stories impacting SOPHiA GENETICS this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Aggregate insider activity: company executives and other insiders sold a combined ~43,400 shares across transactions on April 10 and April 13. Sales were executed under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans and were reported in SEC Form 4 filings. SEC Form 4

Aggregate insider activity: company executives and other insiders sold a combined ~43,400 shares across transactions on April 10 and April 13. Sales were executed under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans and were reported in SEC Form 4 filings. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Jurgi Camblong sold 12,232 shares on April 10 and 4,399 shares on April 13 (total ~16,631 shares). Trades were made under a 10b5-1 plan to cover tax withholding tied to equity vesting; his remaining direct stake remains large (>3.7M shares). SEC Form 4

CEO Jurgi Camblong sold 12,232 shares on April 10 and 4,399 shares on April 13 (total ~16,631 shares). Trades were made under a 10b5-1 plan to cover tax withholding tied to equity vesting; his remaining direct stake remains large (>3.7M shares). Neutral Sentiment: President Ross Muken sold 3,687 shares on April 10 and 4,442 shares on April 13 (~8,129 shares). Transactions were under a 10b5-1 plan and described as tax-related for vested awards. SEC Form 4

President Ross Muken sold 3,687 shares on April 10 and 4,442 shares on April 13 (~8,129 shares). Transactions were under a 10b5-1 plan and described as tax-related for vested awards. Neutral Sentiment: Other insiders (Philippe Menu and Zhenyu Xu) each made paired sales on April 10 and April 13 totaling ~8,125 and ~8,120 shares respectively; Well Daan Van sold 2,400 shares on April 10. All trades were 10b5-1, tax-withholding sales. SEC Form 4 (Menu) SEC Form 4 (Xu) SEC Form 4 (Van)

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

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