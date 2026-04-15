Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Major Shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc Sells 87,177 Shares of Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 87,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total value of $74,972.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911.82. This trade represents a 91.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Magnetar Financial Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, April 10th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,413 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $1,172.79.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 4,910 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $3,780.70.

On Thursday, April 9th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 12,346 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $10,247.18.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 6,234 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total transaction of $5,361.24.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 6,774 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $5,757.90.

On Monday, April 6th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 6,503 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $5,982.76.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 13,253 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $12,325.29.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 3,332 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $3,165.40.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of WHLR stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $301.50.

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, April 20th. The 1-3 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Sunday, April 19th.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.17 million for the quarter. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 11.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

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Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant, operationally essential real estate in the United States. The company targets free-standing properties leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases, providing predictable income streams and capital preservation. Its portfolio spans a broad range of retail, service and light industrial properties, with an emphasis on assets where tenants are responsible for property taxes, insurance and maintenance.

The trust’s assets are primarily concentrated in consumer-oriented businesses such as discount retailers, quick-service restaurants and healthcare services, among others.

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