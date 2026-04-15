Matthew Lingenbrink Purchases 3,000 Shares of FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) Stock

FitLife Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Lingenbrink bought 3,000 shares of FitLife Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.76 per share, with a total value of $29,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,888. This represents a 51.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FitLife Brands Stock Up 4.4%

FTLF stock opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.37. FitLife Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $20.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on FitLife Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FitLife Brands in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded FitLife Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Institutional Trading of FitLife Brands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTLF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of FitLife Brands by 6,524.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in FitLife Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FitLife Brands by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in FitLife Brands by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FitLife Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About FitLife Brands

(Get Free Report)

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.

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