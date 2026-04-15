Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Director William Carson Buys 8,000 Shares of Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) Director William Carson bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 70,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,511. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
Annexon Price Performance
Shares of ANNX opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. Annexon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $930.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77.
Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annexon
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANNX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Annexon
About Annexon
Annexon Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of complement-targeted therapies for patients with neurodegenerative and neuroimmune diseases. The company’s research platform centers on the inhibition of the C1 complex, a key initiator of the classical complement pathway implicated in several rare and life-threatening disorders. By selectively targeting upstream complement activation, Annexon aims to prevent the aberrant immune-mediated damage that characterizes conditions such as Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) and autoimmune neuropathies.
At the core of Annexon’s pipeline is ANX005, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against the C1q subcomponent, currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for acute GBS and chronic neurodegenerative indications.
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