Daniel Goldberger Sells 16,072 Shares of electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Goldberger sold 16,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $96,753.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 291,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,655.42. This represents a 5.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

electroCore Trading Up 4.3%

ECOR opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.59. electroCore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $8.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73.

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electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.09 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1,956.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that electroCore, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ECOR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of electroCore from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of electroCore from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, raised shares of electroCore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, electroCore currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

View Our Latest Report on electroCore

Institutional Investors Weigh In On electroCore

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in electroCore during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in electroCore by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in electroCore during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in electroCore by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in electroCore by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 19,599 shares in the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About electroCore

(Get Free Report)

electroCore, Inc is a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey. The company specializes in the development and commercialization of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies designed to address a variety of neurological and inflammatory conditions. Established in 2006, electroCore has focused its efforts on translating neuromodulation science into a compact, patient-administered treatment device.

The company’s lead product, gammaCore®, is a handheld, battery-powered device that delivers nVNS through the skin to the cervical branch of the vagus nerve.

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