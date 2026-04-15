Garmin Ltd. $GRMN Shares Purchased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Garmin makes up approximately 1.1% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $18,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 6.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Garmin by 40.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Garmin by 51.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 17.0% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

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Garmin Stock Performance

GRMN opened at $264.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.42. The company has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $178.74 and a one year high of $265.21.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.40. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 22.96%.The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Garmin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.350-9.350 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Patrick Desbois sold 6,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total value of $1,684,545.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 58,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,731,591. This represents a 10.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $5,009,964.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,075 shares in the company, valued at $31,214,788.50. This represents a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,725 shares of company stock valued at $10,213,222. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays set a $240.00 target price on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Garmin from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Garmin from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Garmin

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin’s products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.

Garmin’s product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

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