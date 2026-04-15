Short Interest in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Increases By 60.4%

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,171,597 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the March 15th total of 5,093,255 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,877,696 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,862.9% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

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SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPSB remained flat at $30.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,566. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.19. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $30.34.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

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