Contrasting Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) and MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH)

MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) and Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of MDB Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Hut 8 shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.8% of MDB Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Hut 8 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MDB Capital and Hut 8″s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDB Capital $4.91 million 7.38 -$21.25 million ($2.13) -1.65 Hut 8 $235.12 million 33.16 -$226.15 million ($2.32) -30.30

MDB Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hut 8. Hut 8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MDB Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

MDB Capital has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hut 8 has a beta of 4.38, suggesting that its share price is 338% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MDB Capital and Hut 8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDB Capital N/A -34.13% -33.01% Hut 8 -96.18% -0.77% -0.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MDB Capital and Hut 8, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDB Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00 Hut 8 1 0 16 1 2.94

Hut 8 has a consensus price target of $73.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.84%. Given Hut 8’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hut 8 is more favorable than MDB Capital.

Summary

Hut 8 beats MDB Capital on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDB Capital

(Get Free Report)

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence. The Technology Development segment engages in the synthetic biology technology development business. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Addison, Texas.

About Hut 8

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other. The company mines Bitcoin. It also offers managed services for energy infrastructure development, such as site design, procurement, and construction management; software automation, process design, personnel hiring, and team training; utilities contracts, hosting operations, and customer management; energy portfolio optimization and strategic initiatives; and finance, accounting, and safety services for digital asset mining site owners, governments, and data center developers. In addition, the company provides colocation, cloud, and connectivity services; hosting services, which include the provision of mining equipment and space, as well as monitors, troubleshoots, repairs, and maintains customer mining equipment; and equipment sales and repair services. Hut 8 Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

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