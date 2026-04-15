Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Holdings Boosted by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,622 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.1% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Arete Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, China Renaissance raised their price target on Alphabet from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.06.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $318,580.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,091.71. This trade represents a 18.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 617 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total value of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,235.59. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,068,744 shares of company stock worth $104,505,914. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $332.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.10 and a 1 year high of $349.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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