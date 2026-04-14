Navcoin (NAV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $56.21 Thousand

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.89 million and $56.21 thousand worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00028658 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00027881 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00014083 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00013319 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000081 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,731.89 or 0.36654615 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 78,361,080 coins. Navcoin’s official website is nav.io. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navio_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, YouTube, BitcoinTalk, Reddit, MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

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