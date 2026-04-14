CashBackPro (CBP) Price Tops $0.0100 on Exchanges

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 14th. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $901.98 thousand and $4.32 thousand worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00001916 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00009098 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00004412 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CBP is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,207,482 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,482.517517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.0100016 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

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